Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NFL broadcaster Al Michaels has been synonymous with subtle references to the betting lines on broadcasts over the years. But it seems Michaels wishes there weren’t as many eager sports bettors as there are.

Sports gambling has come a long way over the years, completely changing how fans take in NFL games. Whether it be straight bets, player props, or Daily Fantasy Sports, a huge number of fans have a monetary interest in any NFL game that Michaels or anyone else calls.

Once upon a time, Michaels found himself as one of the only NFL broadcasters who would make on-air references to the spread or game total. But now, it has essentially become par for the course for broadcast teams to allude to these gambling-related topics during the game.

Ahead of the Black Friday matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Amazon Prime Video, which Michaels was on the call for, he appeared on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street to discuss the rise of popularity in sports gambling.

When asked about his opinion on sports gambling, Michaels stated that he believes that sports gambling will always be a losing venture at the end of the day for bettors.

“I’m not sure if it’s for the better,” said Michaels. “You cannot win in gambling. It’s a rigged game. Once in a while, you’ll hit the jackpot or whatever. But over the long run, I’m sorry, you can’t.”

Amazon’s Al Michaels is asked if gambling has made football better on @SquawkStreet. “I’m not sure if it’s for the better….you cannot win in gambling….its a rigged game. Once in a while you’ll hit the jackpot or whatever, but over the long run, I’m sorry, you can’t.” pic.twitter.com/yzS8tqu9lc — Jess Golden (@JGolden5) November 29, 2024

While there is a small minority of people who do make a living as sports handicappers, Michaels does raise a good point for the average sports fan regularly betting on the NFL.

Regardless of how Michaels feels about sports gambling, it doesn’t seem like it will go away anytime soon. Not only have networks adjusted to the interest in sports betting with gambling-exclusive shows, but the sports gambling industry is expected to grow by 11.65% in the next five years.

[Jess Golden on X]