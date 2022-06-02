Last week, Fox announced coverage plans for this month’s UEFA Nations League. Included in those plans were several matches exclusively available on FuboTV, available only by ponying up to a subscription to the streaming service (which start at $69.99 a month). The main issue here is that all four of England’s matches in June were behind the Fubo paywall, cutting off a popular nation’s matches from the masses.

On Thursday, FuboTV announced a solution to that problem! Well, kind of.

All four of England’s matches would be available on pay-per-view for the price of $24.95 apiece.

FuboTV’s exclusive English language streams of four UEFA Nations League™ matches – all featuring England – will be available to customers of DIRECTV, DISH and all major cable companies via iN Demand. Additionally, sports bars and pubs can order these matches to stream live in their establishments through Integrated Sports by calling 1-866-396-8283 or via email at Info@ISMSports.com. FuboTV’s PPV offerings include the following matches: June 4, 2022 Noon ET Hungary vs. England

June 7, 2022 2:30 p.m. ET Germany vs. England

June 11, 2022 2:30 p.m. ET England vs. Italy

June 14, 2022 2:30 p.m. ET England vs. Hungary Each PPV event is available for $24.95.

So yeah, it’s a solution, but it’s not exactly an affordable one. $25 for two hours is absurd, though it’s not nearly as bad as what top level combat sports (boxing, UFC, etc) charge for their events. But keep in mind, this is the Nations League group stage. It’s not the World Cup. It’s not the Euros. It’s the *Nations League,* a competition that started four years ago. The Nations League was created to replace friendly matches and make them seem more appealing. And Fubo wants you to pay $100 for all four of those matches! I guess you can look at the monthly price for a Fubo subscription as a 30% discount, but if you already subscribe to a cable, satellite, or streaming platform, that’s a hefty chunk of change.

I guess if you’re a big England fan and want to split the costs with some friends, it’s not the worst thing in the world. But given that two of the matches (including that intriguing matchup with Germany) take place in the middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week, that probably won’t be a feasible option for anyone who wants to watch all four matches.