The Premier League’s broadcast rights will have a new home in Canada next season.

On Thursday, fuboTV announced they were the new rightsholder for the English top flight, starting with the 2022-23 season and running through 2024-25.

fuboTV scores the Premier League deal for Canada just a few months after acquiring exclusive Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia rights in the market, fortifying the platform’s position as the leading streaming service for top-tier soccer in the country. In addition to exclusive rights, fuboTV streams more than a dozen popular sports and entertainment channels including OneSoccer and Paramount Network, home to one of TV’s hottest dramas, Yellowstone.

As mentioned in that blurb, fubo also snagged the Canadian rights to Italy’s Serie A and Coppa Italia. Stateside, fubo has the rights to CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, which still has four matchdays left through March. The company is also expected to stream UEFA matches in the coming years as part of Fox’s new rights deal with UEFA for the rights to Euro, the Nations League, and World Cup qualifiers.

A streaming-only partner in Canada is nothing new for the Premier League. The current, outgoing rightsholder is DAZN, which poached the rights from TSN and Sportsnet in 2018. DAZN also has the rights to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League north of the border, and that deal runs through the 2023-24 season.

It wouldn’t surprise me if DAZN continues taking steps back in Canada, much as they did in the US. The company is nearing an $800 million deal to take over BT Sport, which perhaps indicates their focus will be shifting back towards Europe.