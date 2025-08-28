The Fubo logo.

The streaming race to woo sports fans is moving forward faster than Usain Bolt breaking out of the blocks. And with Fox and ESPN both launching their own direct-to-consumer streaming services, competition has never been higher. Now it’s the turn of Fubo to try to stake their claim in the marketplace with a new offering designed just for sports fans with a new Fubo Sports skinny bundle.

Fubo famously blocked the joint streaming venture Venu Sports after gaining a legal victory over the planned ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery platform. Venu eventually shut down completely and Fubo then entered into a deal with Disney, which has seen serious legal questions and challenges of its own.

But while that saga continues to play out, Fubo is going live with a new skinny bundle in hopes of trying to gain some more marketshare. In recent times, DirecTV and Comcast have both launched similar packages. Fubo is trying to come in under their price point at $45.99 with a new package that launches on September 2 in select markets according to the company’s announcement on Thursday.

Beginning September 2, sports fans will be able to subscribe to Fubo Sports, a standalone plan with 20+ sports and broadcast networks featuring national and local pro and college team coverage. Fubo will initially launch Fubo Sports in select markets with further market availability expected. At launch, Fubo Sports will include local broadcast stations owned-and-operated by ABC, CBS and FOX plus additional affiliates in select markets as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network, ION, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel with some network 4K content also available. Access to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer Unlimited plan, which includes ESPN+, is bundled with a Fubo Sports subscription. Customers in select markets will also receive local broadcast sports channels. Additional networks may be launched. Fubo Sports will be priced at $45.99 for the first month ($10 promo discount) and $55.99 per month going forward. In addition to live channels, Fubo Sports will include VOD, Unlimited DVR and Family Share.

While Fubo Sports has plenty of options that will serve sports fans well, what is most relevant is what is not included in the new skinny bundle. Namely, NBC local broadcast stations are missing as are the Versant networks such as USA and Golf Channel. Similarly, TNT, TBS, and other Warner Bros. Discovery networks are also missing.

Those absences mean sports fans would miss out on plenty of action from all four major US sports leagues in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. It also means no English Premier League action, no NASCAR playoffs this fall, and no Ryder Cup.

While the $45.99 price may be attractive to some consumers, you would have to bundle it with Peacock and/or HBO Max to get a more complete package. And that’s part of the trouble with today’s streaming universe and why consumers feel like their heads are about to explode from all the different streaming platforms and combinations that are necessary to get a full picture of what you want to watch. No bundle is ever created equal.