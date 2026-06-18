Credit: Fubo and BIG3

There is a new free way to watch BIG3 basketball this season.

BIG3 announced a new agreement with Fubo Sports Network that will result in 16 games airing on the network this season, with two games each week.

“BIG3 has made waves across the basketball world since its debut and we can’t wait to bring the hype to Fubo Sports Network audiences for Season 9,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios.

Fubo Sports Network is a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) network available on many free streaming services, including Samsung TV Plus, Roku and Tubi. The network is also available over-the-air through an antenna in nearly 100 U.S. TV markets.

Other than BIG3, Fubo Sports Network airs niche sports including the European Football Alliance, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the Professional Fighters League (PFL), and the World Poker Tour.

The mostly niche offerings on Fubo Sports Network mirror the vast majority of FAST networks. When these networks do air live sports, they primarily air niche properties not desired by the deeper-pocketed mainstream networks. BIG3, though, is seemingly a tier above the other offerings on Fubo. Unlike most FAST sports offerings, BIG3 also has an over-the-air deal with CBS and has had mainstream exposure for many years.

“The way fans consume sports continues to evolve, and this partnership allows us to meet them where they are,” said Nikki Ambri, head of sales & sponsorships at BIG3. “Together with Fubo, we’re delivering greater reach, deeper engagement and an enhanced viewing experience for both existing and future BIG3 fans.”

It would be wrong to call this a gamble for Fubo, which has not invested significantly in this network. But it is still an interesting play for the future of FAST sports, because BIG3 is now one of the few offerings on FAST that could be a genuine draw for casual basketball fans.