The Fubo logo.

Fubo, which played a key role in halting the planned “skinny” sports bundle Venu Sports, is now planning its own sports-focused offering. The new package, tentatively called “Sports & Broadcasting,” aims to follow the lead of recent “skinny” bundles from DirecTV and Comcast but with a lower price point.

According to Matthew Keys of The Desk, Fubo’s new Sports & Broadcasting package, priced between $50 and $60 per month, will launch in the third quarter of this year.

This more affordable option targets consumers drawn to Venu’s original plan. It is significantly cheaper than current cable, satellite, and streaming options, including Fubo’s base plan and sports-focused bundles from DirecTV and Comcast, which typically start at around $70. While still higher than Venu’s planned $43 price, Fubo’s offering is closer to Venu’s target, making it an appealing alternative for consumers dissatisfied with today’s broader “skinny” bundles, which don’t replace what Venu had planned.

The key here will be what winds up included. But, as per Keys, it sounds like Fubo is going for quite a lot, including ESPN, FS1, and CBSSN.

If all goes to plan, Fubo will be able to offer network-owned local TV stations from ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC through the Sports & Broadcasting plan, as well as national sports-inclusive networks like ESPN, Fox Sports 1, the Golf Channel and CBS Sports Network. Some non-sports networks like Fox News and Fox Business Network are also expected to be offered through the plan, one source said, noting that Fox Corporation is still requiring its sports channels to be bundled with cable news networks. Access to ESPN Plus and the forthcoming ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming app will also be included at no extra cost.

The cost of the plan is expected to be around $50 to $60 per month — which would put it $20 to $30 cheaper than Fubo’s base plan — though the company is likely to offer a limited-time discount to new and existing subscribers who switch to the plan. The price of the plan would allow Fubo to “break even” on delivering the sports-inclusive networks for at least two years; Fubo will also include access to dozens of free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, and executives are hoping to generate additional revenue through targeted ad spots on the sports, news and FAST channels.

A notable omission from Fubo’s package is Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels (TBS, TNT, and truTV), which makes sense since Fubo dropped those channels from its main packages amidst a carriage dispute last April — and has not brought them back.

An interesting twist here is that Fubo’s new package, launching this fall, will provide significant NBA coverage as the league’s broadcasting rights shift from ESPN/WBD to ESPN/NBC/Amazon. Despite Fubo’s sports focus, they’ve only had about half of the NBA national broadcasts since the WBD drop last April.

Fubo still won’t have all national NBA broadcasts due to streaming-exclusive games on Amazon and NBC’s Peacock. However, no MVPD will, so Fubo may be a more appealing option for NBA fans than it has been in a while.

Launching any new package comes with significant hurdles. Keys writes that while many of those have been cleared—Fubo reportedly already has deals with Disney and Fox and is set to sign with NBC parent Comcast and CBS parent Paramount Global—some challenges remain. Key among them are ongoing negotiations with companies like Nexstar and Scripps, which own many local broadcast network affiliates.

While local affiliates can be accessed for free with a digital antenna in most markets, many still prefer having them through an MVPD interface. These deals are especially important for those without good antenna reception. However, any struggles in securing local affiliate agreements wouldn’t prevent a limited launch in major markets, like those with owned-and-operated stations, and wouldn’t rule out adding more markets later, as seen with DirecTV’s MySports.

Fubo’s planned move is definitely one to watch.

If it lands closer to the $50 mark, it could be a cost-effective option, even for those who rely on an antenna, since the main omissions are ESPN and FS1. This price range could rival buying ESPN’s Flagship (estimated at $25–$30) and Fox’s upcoming direct-to-consumer product, which still lacks details and pricing. Additionally, it would include channels like CBSSN and Golf Channel, which aren’t currently available over-the-top, and the added convenience of integrating broadcast channels into the same interface.

Beyond the practical aspects, this move holds historical significance. Fubo’s lawsuit against Venu, which halted its planned launch last fall, was key in preventing over-the-top access to ESPN and FS1. (TNT Sports content, however, has been available direct-to-consumer via Max for years.)

Fubo wasn’t the only obstacle to Venu, of course.

Opposition from DirecTV, Dish, and various politicians still managed to block Venu even after Disney struck a deal to buy Fubo in January and settled the lawsuit. But at that point, part of Venu’s death was its closer proximity to ESPN and Fox’s plans for their own DTC services, and Venu was no longer useful as a stopgap.

Thus, the Fubo lawsuit was pivotal in shaping the current landscape.

A central complaint in Fubo’s lawsuit — and in media appearances from CEO David Gandler and others — was that Venu proponents were offering a sports skinny bundle, something MVPDs had long been denied. Since then, those companies have lifted that restriction somewhat, as seen with the skinny bundles from DirecTV and Comcast. Fubo’s upcoming offering could be the most significant step yet, especially if it comes in with the lowest price for any MVPD featuring ESPN and FS1.

This move would solidify Fubo’s commitment to offering skinny bundles.

The final key element is Fubo’s ownership and its impact on the future. Disney’s plan to buy Fubo has faced political pushback, primarily due to concerns over reduced competition, as Disney would gain control of another MVPD alongside Hulu + Live TV.

While Disney has promised to maintain both services, the question remains how long that will last, given their similarities. Fubo’s new Sports & Broadcasting package could offer a distinct differentiator. If successful, it may carve out a future for Fubo outside of Hulu, even under Disney ownership.