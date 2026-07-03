Credit: Fubo

Fubo is the latest live TV streaming service to quietly raise its prices.

According to a support document on the Fubo website, most plans will increase by $15 per month as a result of the streaming service’s recently announced carriage deal with NBCUniversal. The Fubo Sports + News plan will increase by $9 a month.

Customers in markets served by NBC Sports regional networks—including New England, Philadelphia, and the Bay Area—will also pay a $15.99 monthly regional sports fee.

PCWorld was first to report the news.

When Fubo lost the NBC channels in November 2025, it offered customers discounts of around $15 a month. These price increases are essentially a reversion of those discounts.

The price changes will not be enacted immediately across the board; they will take effect as channels launch. While Fubo subscribers already have access to some NBCUniversal channels, local NBC affiliates, NBCSN, and Bravo have not yet fully rolled out.

The Fubo Sports + News plan remains the cheapest streaming television option through Fubo at $64.99 a month, the same price as YouTube TV and DirecTV’s sports plan. Before this increase, the Fubo plan cost $55.99.

Sports fans should note, however, that YouTube TV and DirecTV carry Versant and Warner Bros. Discovery channels, which Fubo does not. YouTube TV also offers NBCSN, which is not available on DirecTV but will soon be available on Fubo.

Another option for sports fans is Sling’s slightly more expensive Orange and Blue plan at $69.99 a month, though that includes more general entertainment channels.

Hulu + Live TV, which is technically a sister to Fubo by virtue of common Disney ownership, offers its cheapest plan at $89.99 a month. You do, however, get access to Hulu and Disney+.

These similar prices reflect the unfortunate state of the market for those still looking to cut cable. While these plans were once significantly cheaper than cable—YouTube TV launched its base package at $35 a month in 2017—they have now become significantly more expensive. In most cases, the cheaper $65-a-month plans are primarily sports channels. If you want more general entertainment channels in addition to sports, that could cost you another $10 to $20 a month.

As consumers continue to complain about the cost of watching sports, these continuing price increases suggest that relief may not come soon.