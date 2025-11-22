The Fubo logo.

Fubo lost all NBCUniversal channels as of Friday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. ET, leaving subscribers without NBC affiliates, MS NOW, CNBC, USA Network, Bravo, and the rest of NBCU’s portfolio.

The blackout marks another carriage dispute for the streaming service, which has made losing major programmers something of a habit over the past two years. The TV Answer Man’s Phillip Swann reports that Fubo says NBCU demanded rates significantly higher than what it offers other distributors of similar size. Fubo also claims NBCU refused to allow Peacock into Fubo’s channel store while granting access to competing platforms.

“Fubo has been engaged in good faith negotiations with NBCU to renew our long-standing content agreement to distribute their networks,” the company said in a statement to Swann. “Fubo believes customers should have the option to choose among multiple distributors to access the content they love. Unfortunately, NBCU has offered terms regarding pricing and packaging that we believe are egregiously above those offered to other distributors our size. Additionally, NBCU will not allow Peacock ingested into the Fubo Channel Store despite that they have given this access to other channel stores. As a result, all NBCU networks have left Fubo as of 5pm ET on November 21, 2025. If NBCU content remains off of Fubo for an extended period, we will directly credit $15 on our customers’ next billing cycle.”

NBCU has not publicly commented on the dispute.

The timing couldn’t be worse for subscribers. Sunday Night Football has the Buccaneers-Rams game this weekend, followed by Bengals-Ravens on Thanksgiving night. Add in Premier League matches, Big Ten football, Notre Dame games, and it starts to add up, especially for a service that considers itself a sports-focused streamer.

Disney’s acquisition of Fubo received regulatory approval late last month, merging Fubo with Hulu + Live TV to create the sixth-largest pay TV provider in the United States. Both services operate separately under Disney ownership.

Fubo is losing NBCU channels while Hulu + Live TV carries them. YouTube TV, which recently finalized its Disney deal after a prolonged carrier dispute — and gained access to ESPN’s new streaming app and genre-specific packages — also has the full NBCU portfolio