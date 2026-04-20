Credit: Jomboy Media

Jomboy Media and Fubo are partnering to launch a first-of-its-kind 24/7 streaming channel.

Last week, the two companies announced the launch of The Jomboy Media Channel for Fubo subscribers. The 24/7 network will be programmed much like other traditional linear networks, but will feature content entirely produced by the popular Jomboy Media team.

The network, which launched on April 15, is available to any FuboTV subscriber.

The Jomboy Media Channel “will feature a continuous stream of fan-favorite series,” per the announcement. The highlighted series include We Got Ice, JM Baseball Trivia, The Warehouse Games, and Dugout Discussions. Select Jomboy programs will also stream on the Fubo Sports Network FAST channel.

“Sports have always had incredible depth, but what’s changing is how fans experience them,” Jomboy Media CEO Courtney Hirsch said in the announcement. “We’ve built a slate of creator-led content that can travel across platforms and generations, and this partnership with Fubo is about meeting fans wherever they choose to watch.”

Jomboy Media, the company co-founded by Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien and Jake Storiale, has successfully crossed over into numerous traditional media platforms in recent years. The company has partnered with WFAN for a weekly Yankees show, recently sold an equity stake to MLB, and partnered with YES Network in 2022.

The Fubo deal will now expand the company’s footprint into one of the leading virtual pay TV providers in the United States.