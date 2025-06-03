Fubo and DAZN are teaming up on a distribution deal.

Streaming services Fubo and DAZN are teaming up in an interesting way, and one that could get more eyes on each company’s combat sports content. The companies announced a multi-year distribution partnership Tuesday morning.

That partnership will see multichannel video programming distributor Fubo launch a new linear channel, DAZN1. That channel will carry subscription streaming service DAZN’s programming. Also, DAZN will carry Fubo’s free advertising-supported television network, Fubo Sports, on their own service. That should boost the distribution of both companies’ events, which is particularly notable in soccer and in combat sports such as boxing and MMA given the companies’ focuses in those areas. Here’s more on the deal from a release:

Starting today, Fubo is home to DAZN’s exclusive boxing and MMA events through the launch of a new linear channel, DAZN1, featuring DAZN’s premium live fights and on-demand content. Available to the marketplace for the first time, Fubo customers can purchase DAZN1 as a stand-alone subscription or as an add-on to Fubo’s virtual MVPD product. DAZN is launching Fubo Sports, Fubo’s popular free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel featuring 400 live sporting events annually as well as sports documentaries and movies. Launched by Fubo in 2019, Fubo Sports currently features exclusive UEFA soccer matches as well as live events from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Professional Fighters League (PFL) and World Poker Tour. Fubo Sports is available on Fubo, as well as nearly a dozen free streaming platforms. Select Fubo Sports programming is also available on the network’s YouTube channel. …“Fubo and DAZN’s partnership delivers more premium sports to fans, wherever they choose to watch,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo. “Adding DAZN’s unmatched fight content enhances our sports entertainment lineup while offering customers greater flexibility. We’re also excited to expand our FAST channel, Fubo Sports, through DAZN and explore further opportunities with Shay and his team.” Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Our deal with Fubo enables DAZN to increase access to top-tier sports content for fans in the U.S. and Canada, as we continue to provide the ultimate sports entertainment experience. Fubo’s viewers can now watch the world’s leading fight talent compete in unmissable events as part of a new DAZN premium fight package. Meanwhile, the launch of Fubo Sports on the DAZN platform will be an exciting addition to our ever-expanding portfolio of premium sports content.”

As per that release, this will also allow Fubo customers to purchase DAZN pay-per-view events. And the release notes that this just the first phase of this partnership, with more to come down the road.

This deal comes at a notable time for both companies. DAZN has added some significant U.S. rights lately, such as this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup (in conjunction with TNT Sports), and they’ve been linked to other rights such as Top Rank’s boxing matches. And while it’s not related to this deal, the company continues to make waves in its markets outside the U.S. as well, including with the success they’re finding with the international version of NFL GamePass.

Meanwhile, Fubo has grabbed some interesting rights for Fubo Sports, including some UEFA national team matches (acquired from Fox in a sublicensing deal) and PFL and BKFC fights. And while this deal also isn’t directly related to their acquisition by Disney (still facing a Department of Justice investigation), that acquisition could give them significant additional resources and stability if it does go through. This partnership with DAZN will also be worth keeping an eye on for just what the release-cited “additional collaborations in the future” will be.