The Fubo logo.

A last-minute suitor has entered the arena for 13 NBA teams previously tied to Main Street Sports Group, owner of the FanDuel-branded regional sports networks.

That suitor is Disney-owned Fubo, the virtual pay TV provider competing with the likes of YouTube TV and Sling for market share over cord-cutters and cord-nevers buying live television through streaming. According to a report by Tom Friend in Sports Business Journal, Fubo is pitching the 13 NBA teams currently looking for a local broadcast solution for next season on a “hybrid direct-to-distributor and direct-to-consumer model” that would provide teams rights fees “in the vicinity of $10M or slightly below.”

Breaking news: Out of nowhere,” Fubo is trying to form an aggregated RSN for the 13 NBA teams that just left FanDuel Sports Network. My story @SBJ:https://t.co/cpgR3Y0UeS — Tom Friend (@TomFriendWriter) April 15, 2026

The 11th-hour offers would see teams stream games directly on Fubo’s app, while the Disney-owned distributor simultaneously negotiates deals with cable distributors to keep games on linear television.

Notably, Fubo was allegedly the secret suitor considering a purchase of Main Street Sports Group as the flailing RSN operator attempted to hammer out a deal with DAZN earlier this year, though the veracity of Fubo’s true interest wasn’t clear.

For Fubo, the present goal is to entice as many of the 13 teams as possible for next season with the hope of convincing the NBA to consider the platform for a centralized local broadcast streaming hub starting in the 2027-28 season, when the league likely plans to launch its aggregated local broadcast solution.

Further, the NBA is reportedly seeking answers from Amazon and YouTube TV by the end of this week regarding their respective interests in hosting an aggregated local broadcast platform for next season. Prior reports indicate the NBA is interested in moving forward with the plan a season early, but that suitors like Amazon and YouTube TV would want at least 20 of the league’s 30 teams available for the platform before committing.

Assuming the league cannot guarantee at least 20 teams for the platform by next season, there’s an opportunity for Fubo to jump in.

Friend reports decisions about Fubo from the 13 former Main Street teams should similarly “crystallize” by Friday. Fubo reportedly wants “some majority” of the 13 teams to join its platform, or it will drop out of the running entirely. Those 13 teams are the Hawks, Hornets, Cavaliers, Pistons, Pacers, Clippers, Grizzlies, Heat, Bucks, Timberwolves, Thunder, Magic, and Spurs.

Prior to Fubo’s late-stage interest, most of the 13 teams were considering offers from other streaming platforms, including DAZN and Victory+, or considering options that would see games broadcast on a local over-the-air affiliate and paired with a subscription streaming service.

Fubo is pitching deals that include an opt-out following next season, an element that might work in the company’s favor considering the NBA has encouraged its teams to remain flexible following the 2026-27 season, when a centralized local broadcast platform is likely to take form. Should teams exit the Fubo deal following one season, they would pay back a portion of their rights fees.

Given the last-minute nature of the proposals, it’s unclear if enough teams will be convinced to join forces with Fubo for next season. However, Friend suggests there is still “skepticism” from NBA teams about inking deals with DAZN and Victory because “the majority of the country is still somewhat unfamiliar” with those platforms.

That uncertainty could be all Fubo needs to parachute in for some last-minute deals.