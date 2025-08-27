Edit by Liam McGuire

Fox and YouTube TV have reached a short-term resolution to keep the network’s channels available to subscribers.

“We have reached a short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption to YouTube TV subscribers as we continue to work on a new agreement. We are committed to advocating on behalf of our subscribers as we work toward a fair deal and will keep you updated on our progress,” YouTube said in a statement.

The two sides are currently embroiled in a heated carriage dispute that saw both companies go public with their negotiations earlier this week. YouTube TV subscribers risked losing access to Fox-owned channels, including Fox, FS1, FS2, and the Big Ten Network, if the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

As usual, these contracts are strategically timed to expire right before the start of football season, the most popular and widely viewed television programming in the country. This weekend, Fox will air arguably the biggest college football game of the week as the Texas Longhorns visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Big Noon Saturday. The following weekend, Fox will air a full slate of Week 1 NFL games.

These disputes typically have a way of working themselves out before any major programming is blacked out, and the short-term agreement would seemingly signal both sides are committed to reaching a resolution.

But the launch of Fox One, Fox’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, throws a bit of a wrinkle in things. YouTube TV has been actively prepping its subscribers to sign up for Fox One should the Fox-owned networks go dark on its service. The Google-owned platform is also prepared to knock $10 per month off the price of a subscription should a blackout of Fox-owned networks drag on.

Still, it’s unlikely either side has much appetite to extend any dispute into the NFL season. Fox is reliant on the per-subscriber fees that it earns from YouTube TV’s 10 million subscribers each month, while YouTube TV needs Fox’s important live sports and news programming to avoid losing customers to competitors like Hulu + Live TV or Fubo.

By the looks of things, YouTube TV subscribers can breathe a sigh of relief that they won’t have to find an alternative means to watch this weekend’s college football action.