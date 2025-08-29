YouTube TV and Fox logos.

The carriage dispute between YouTube TV and Fox came to an end on Thursday as an agreement between the two sides was announced.

YouTube TV announced news of the agreement on Thursday night.

“We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Fox to keep their content on YouTube TV, preserve the value of our service for our subscribers and offer more flexibility in the future,” YouTube TV shared in a blog post. “This means that Fox channels, including the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, remain available for our subscribers along with 100+ channels and football fans will not miss any of the action this weekend.”

A similar post was made on X, formerly Twitter.

We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Fox to keep their content on YouTube TV. This means that Fox channels, including the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, remain available, and football fans will not miss any of the action this weekend. https://t.co/LWx3lny6Pl — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) August 29, 2025

Reports of the carriage dispute emerged on Monday. At the time, YouTube TV said that Fox had imposed a deadline of 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 27. If a deal was not reached, all Fox channels would be pulled from YouTube TV. That would put YouTube TV users at risk of missing Saturday’s college football showdown between Texas and Ohio State, as well as NFL action the following week and all MLB coverage in September and conceivably beyond.

A short-term agreement was later reached. Thursday’s news completely erases those concerns.

And as we get into college football and the NFL as well as the MLB playoff races and postseason, that’s welcome news for YouTube TV users.