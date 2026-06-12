Credit: Kai Pfaffenbach-REUTERS

This originally appeared in Friday’s edition of The A Block, Awful Announcing’s daily newsletter with the latest sports media news, commentary, and analysis. Sign up here and be the first to know everything going on in the sports media world.

As the saying often goes, first impressions can mean everything. And yesterday, Fox imparted viewers with a first impression of the World Cup coverage that will be part of our lives for the next five weeks. So far, the experience has left viewers wanting.

Fox began yesterday’s telecast two hours before Mexico would kick off against South Africa in the famous Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. By all accounts, the atmosphere around the stadium had been buzzing the entire day, but Fox viewers wouldn’t have any idea for quite some time. Instead, the network opted to begin its coverage from an antiseptic-feeling SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the U.S. Men’s National Team will begin its World Cup campaign Friday night. The telecast began with all the energy a cavernous and empty stadium can provide, which is to say, an energy that did not at all match the magnitude of the moment.

Our star-studded crew has you covered all summer long at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Rebecca Lowe | Thierry Henry | @Ibra_official | @AlexiLalas pic.twitter.com/xEQPgtm0Ms — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 11, 2026

It was a surprising decision considering Fox’s history covering the World Cup. Recall the studio sets from the last two World Cups — the 2023 women’s tournament in front of the Sydney Opera House, and the 2022 men’s tournament on the Corniche in Doha — and Fox kicking things off from an empty football stadium felt like a substantial step down from an atmosphere perspective.

Eventually, the network did transition to Mexico City, where Jules Breach, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, and Peter Schmeichel delivered on-site coverage, a bright spot for the two-hour pregame show. But even then, the production felt small-time until the trio transitioned to its pitch-side location.

Speaking of the small-time feel, Fox may have generated a bit of an own-goal with its “U.S. Soccer House,” where it parked host Rob Stone, studio analyst Clint Dempsey, and match analyst Stu Holden throughout the pregame show. The Venice Beach location amounted to a cramped event space that still managed to look half-empty from aerial shots that only served to make viewers at home question whether or not people actually care about this World Cup.

Think Fox could have done a little better than this today. pic.twitter.com/ODzli6JovO — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 11, 2026