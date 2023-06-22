Jay Glazer
An avid fighter who specializes in mixed martial arts, Jay Glazer has put his body through a lot, resulting in frequent injuries. Years of sparring have taken a significant toll on his spine, costing the NFL insider two vertebrae in his lower back. Doctors have recommended “fusion” surgery, though Glazer is hoping to avoid that procedure at all costs, instead traveling to Panama for a week of stem-cell treatments.

Though he’s managed to stay relatively positive throughout the ordeal, Glazer has been in agonizing pain, sharing a graphic X-ray of his back, eroded beyond recognition from years of overuse.

“I have no L4/L5 left from all the ruptures, few discs up too are on their way out,” wrote Glazer, describing what’s left of his deteriorating spinal column. “I’ve walked around and trained with this somehow for years but it finally caught up to me.”

One would guess Glazer’s days in the octagon are likely over, though, even with his back in tatters, the 53-year-old can still be a voice for change. Throughout his career, Glazer has been uniquely vulnerable and open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, raising awareness while also using his platform to remove the stigma attached to mental health.

Credit to Glazer for fighting the good fight, though what he’s going through can’t be easy, especially considering how much of his identity is tied to combat sports including his beloved MMA.

