An avid fighter who specializes in mixed martial arts, Jay Glazer has put his body through a lot, resulting in frequent injuries. Years of sparring have taken a significant toll on his spine, costing the NFL insider two vertebrae in his lower back. Doctors have recommended “fusion” surgery, though Glazer is hoping to avoid that procedure at all costs, instead traveling to Panama for a week of stem-cell treatments.

Just got down to Panama w Rosie for long-awaited week of stem cell treatments for my back. Doc wants to fuse L4/L5 after a years of using my body like a messed up amusement park but I’m going this route first @theauragens #stemcelltherapy #panama pic.twitter.com/KjRpXQZkzv — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) June 18, 2023

Today is my first day of stem cell treatments for my back down here at @theauragens. I’ve tried so many things in the past to keep me upright and still training and grateful to try this as I do not want to go under the knife again. Wish me luck gang @percy_knox_auragens pic.twitter.com/Qczw35n0D8 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) June 20, 2023

Though he’s managed to stay relatively positive throughout the ordeal, Glazer has been in agonizing pain, sharing a graphic X-ray of his back, eroded beyond recognition from years of overuse.

THIS is why I’m in #panama getting stem cell treatments and what doc wanted to fuse.

I have no L4/L5 left from all the ruptures, few discs up too are on their way out. Sooooo pretty. I’ve walked around and trained with this somehow for years but it finally caught up to me.… pic.twitter.com/94uycmjkYI — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) June 22, 2023

“I have no L4/L5 left from all the ruptures, few discs up too are on their way out,” wrote Glazer, describing what’s left of his deteriorating spinal column. “I’ve walked around and trained with this somehow for years but it finally caught up to me.”

One would guess Glazer’s days in the octagon are likely over, though, even with his back in tatters, the 53-year-old can still be a voice for change. Throughout his career, Glazer has been uniquely vulnerable and open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, raising awareness while also using his platform to remove the stigma attached to mental health.

Credit to Glazer for fighting the good fight, though what he’s going through can’t be easy, especially considering how much of his identity is tied to combat sports including his beloved MMA.