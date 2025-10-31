Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Game 4 of the World Series set a high watermark for viewership.

Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers averaged 14.8 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, and Fox’s digital platforms, topping Game 1 (13.3 million viewers) as the most-watched of the series so far. In a superlative that is becoming familiar this series, it’s the second most-watched Game 4 since 2017, trailing only last year’s blockbuster matchup between the Dodgers and Yankees.

On Tuesday, 14,807,000 viewers watched Game 4 of the #WorldSeries across FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports streaming services — good for the second most-watched Game 4 of the Fall Classic since 2017. pic.twitter.com/RQglkpDYUc — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 30, 2025

The audience for the Blue Jays’ win peaked at 16.7 million viewers in the 10 p.m. ET quarter-hour. Through four games, Fox is averaging 12.16 million viewers for the World Series, the second-best mark through four games since Dodgers-Red Sox in 2018.

One would have to think that the combination of a marathon 18-inning Game 3 one night prior and Shohei Ohtani’s first start in a World Series game helped combined to raise interest in Game 4. Of course, viewership also tends to increase the more games a series goes.

It’s important to note that this is the first World Series to be measured with both Nielsen’s expanded out-of-home viewing measurements and the new Big Data + Panel methodology, both of which generally serve to increase viewership for live sports compared to historical figures.

Canadian viewership has also been stronger than typical, as one would expect given the Blue Jays’ involvement. Game 4 combined for 21.5 million viewers across the U.S. and Canada, per MLB PR.

With a Game 6 guaranteed and a Game 7 up for grabs if the Dodgers win on Friday, Fox could be in for several more sizeable audiences before all is set and done with this Fall Classic.