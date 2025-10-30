Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Despite going into the wee hours of Tuesday morning on the East Coast, Game 3 of the World Series maintained a strong audience on Fox.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ thrilling walk-off win in the 18th inning averaged 11.4 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, and Fox’s digital platforms. It was the second most-watched Game 3 since 2021, trailing only last year’s Dodgers-Yankees series.

October Glory: 11.4 million viewers tuned in for #WorldSeries Game 3 across FOX, FOX Deportes & FOX Sports streaming services. 👀⚾️📺 pic.twitter.com/fQGAY2noMR — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 29, 2025

It is important to note, Nielsen does not measure viewership past when the final national ad airs for a given broadcast, meaning the 11.4 million figure does not include many of the later innings, when Fox ran out of commercial inventory and began exclusively airing promotions for its own programs. And with the game not ending until nearly 3 a.m. ET, that shorter measurement window should help Fox’s average.

Reminder that Nielsen stops tracking ratings after the final national ad. So the viewership figures will not include a ton of this. Same thing happened in 2018. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) October 28, 2025

Per Fox, the game peaked at 13.2 million viewers in the 11:30 p.m. ET quarter-hour, which coincides with the ninth inning. Through three games, Fox is averaging 11.5 million viewers, its second-best World Series audience since 2019, behind last year’s Dodgers-Yankees series.

When adding in the Canadian market, Game 3 averaged 17.6 million viewers.

After an epic 18-inning Game 3, the #WorldSeries presented by Capital One is generating double-digit combined viewership growth in the U.S. and Canada. pic.twitter.com/fXoZzVRsR7 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 29, 2025

Outside of last year’s World Series which featured two of the biggest brands in baseball, this year’s Fall Classic seems to be holding up well for Fox, especially when considering there’s only one home market in the United States instead of two.

Notably, even a thriller like Game 3 couldn’t come close to what Monday Night Football earned on ESPN and ABC. Commanders-Chiefs secured 17.6 million viewers in direct competition with the World Series.