Game 2 of the 2022 World Series followed the same pattern as Game 1 did.

Saturday’s broadcast of Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia averaged 10.789 million viewers on Fox (10.993 million when adding in Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports app).

That’s down from Game 1, which averaged 11.475 million, but up from Game 2 in both 2020 (8.95 million) and 2021 (10.28 million).

However, the 2022 Game 2 still clocks in as the third least-watched ever. Prior to the pandemic, the previous record low for a Game 2 came all the way back in…2019, when the Nationals-Astros series pulled in 11.925 million viewers.

College football likely was responsible for drawing some viewers away from baseball. Over four million watched Kentucky-Tennessee in primetime on ESPN, and more than five and a half million watched Michigan-Michigan State on ABC.

After a rainout on Monday, Game 3 will take place in Philadelphia on Fox Tuesday night. The rainout has also pushed back the rest of the series, with a potential Game 6 airing on Saturday and Game 7 on Sunday.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily]