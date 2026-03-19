Credit: Thomas Cordy/Palm Beach Post

2026 World Baseball Classic Championship viewership is in, and it easily broke the tournament’s viewership record, averaging 10.78 million viewers.

Ratings, which peaked at the end of the game with 12.15 million viewers according to a release from Fox, also surpassed championship viewership of similar tournaments in other sports.

A legendary game calls for a legendary viewership number as 10,784,000 viewers watched the #WorldBaseballClassic final on FOX and FOX Deportes – the most-watched #WBC telecast ever 🏆 The 2026 WBC averaged 1,294,000 viewers across FOX, FS1 and FS2, making it the most-watched… pic.twitter.com/vfva4lFDRN — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 19, 2026

The championship easily surpasses the United States-Dominican Republic semifinal from earlier this week, which averaged 7.37 million, as the most-watched game in World Baseball Classic history. Prior to this tournament, the most-watched game was the 2023 Japan-United States WBC championship, which averaged 4.97 million on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

The 2026 WBC has consistently set tournament viewership records.

Entering this year, the most-watched non-United States game was the Mexico-Japan semifinal in 2023 at 2.55 million. That mark has been surpassed by two knockout games in the last few days. On Saturday, the Japan-Venezuela quarterfinal on Fox averaged 2.80 million, according to viewership from the TV Media Blog Substack. Then, the Monday Venezuela-Italy semifinal averaged 3.76 million viewers on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

However, viewership for the championship is below recent World Series viewership. Game 1 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers averaged 12.50 million viewers, and Game 7 of that series averaged 26.88 million. Viewership was better than the average for the 2025 NBA Finals, which was 10.26 million, though Game 7 of that series did average 16.35 million.

It also fares less favorably compared to similar Olympic tournaments. The United States-Canada hockey final averaged 18.6 million, and the United States-France men’s basketball game averaged 22.7 million.

That being said, Olympic tournaments can draw far more casual fans than single-sport tournaments. The WBC does much better against its single-sport competition. The NHL’s 2025 4 Nations tournament averaged 9.3 million on ESPN, and the Germany-Croatia final in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup averaged only 116,000 on ESPN2.

The WBC has yet to surpass the FIFA World Cup, which averaged 22.32 million viewers for its 2022 Argentina-France final on Fox and Telemundo. The comparison is slightly more favorable to baseball when only comparing English viewers, which was 16.78 million on Fox alone for the World Cup. Telemundo provides significantly more Spanish-language reach compared to Fox Deportes.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic was an excellent showcase for the international flair of baseball. While many are urging a variety of changes, it’s worth noting that the recent doubling of viewership took place while the tournament had no major changes. For now, the current format seems to be working.