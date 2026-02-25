Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on Wednesday, March 4, and will conclude with the championship game on Tuesday, March 17. The tournament will showcase baseball stars from across the globe, including many of the top players from Major League Baseball.

The format features pool play, with Pool A (Hiram Bithorn Stadium; San Juan, Puerto Rico), Pool B (Daikin Park; Houston, Texas), Pool C (Tokyo Dome; Tokyo, Japan), and Pool D (loanDepot Park; Miami, Florida) consisting of five teams each.

All 47 WBC games will be televised, with Fox, FS1, FS2, Tubi, the Fox Sports app, and Fox Deportes carrying broadcasts in the United States.

Fox secured the WBC television rights in the U.S. last October, while Netflix landed the WBC media rights in Japan last August. MLB Network will produce the World TV feed for the WBC and revealed its broadcast teams for pool play on Tuesday.

(All times are Eastern)

WBC Pool Play

Wednesday, March 4

Chinese Taipei-Australia (10 p.m., FS1)

Thursday, March 5

Czechia vs. Korea (5 a.m., FS1)

Australia vs. Czechia (10 p.m., FS1)

Friday, March 6

Japan vs. Chinese Taipei (5 a.m., FS1)

Cuba vs. Panama (11 a.m., FS2)

Netherlands vs. Venezuela (12 p.m., TUBI)

Mexico vs. Great Britain (1 p.m., FS1)

Puerto Rico vs. Colombia (6 p.m., FS1)

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic (7 p.m., FS2)

USA vs. Brazil (8 p.m., Fox)

Chinese Taipei vs. Czechia (10 p.m., FS2)

Saturday, March 7

Korea vs. Japan (5 a.m., FS1)

Colombia vs. Canada (11 a.m., FS2)

Nicaragua vs. Netherlands (12 p.m., TUBI)

Brazil vs. Italy (1 p.m., Fox Sports App)

Panama vs. Puerto Rico (6 p.m., FS1)

Israel vs. Venezuela (7 p.m., FS2)

Great Britain vs. USA (8 p.m., Fox)

Chinese Taipei vs. Korea (10 p.m., FS2)

Sunday, March 8

Australia vs. Japan (6 a.m., FS1)

Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic (12 p.m., Fox)

Colombia vs. Cuba (12 p.m., FS2)

Great Britain vs. Italy (1 p.m., TUBI)

Panama vs. Canada (7 p.m., FS2)

Nicaragua vs. Israel (7 p.m., TUBI)

Brazil vs. Mexico (8 p.m., FS1)

Monday, March 9

Korea vs. Australia (6 a.m., FS1)

Dominican Republic vs. Israel (12 p.m., FS1)

Colombia vs. Panama (12 p.m., FS2)

Brazil vs. Great Britain (1 p.m., TUBI)

Cuba vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m., FS1)

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua (7 p.m., FS2)

Mexico vs. United States (8 p.m., Fox)

Tuesday, March 10

Czechia vs. Japan (6 a.m., FS1)

Israel vs. Netherlands (7 p.m., Fox

Canada vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m., TUBI)

Italy vs. United States (9 p.m., FS1)

Wednesday, March 11

Canada vs. Cuba (3 p.m., FS2)

Italy vs. Mexico (7 p.m., TUBI)

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela (8 p.m., FS1)

WBC Quarterfinals

Friday, March 13

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (6:30 p.m., FS2)

TBD vs. TBD in Houston (8 p.m., Fox)

Saturday, March 14

TBD vs. TBD in Houston (3 p.m., FS1)

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (9 p.m., Fox)

WBC Semifinals

Sunday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (8 p.m., FS1)

Monday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (8 p.m., FS1)

WBC Championship

Tuesday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (8 p.m., Fox)

This will be the sixth iteration of the WBC, with the first tournament taking place in 2006. Japan, led by Shohei Ohtani, is the defending champion (2023) and has won the most WBC titles with three. The USA won the WBC championship once, in 2017.