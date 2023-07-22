A nervous Matty the Pademelon poops rather than make her World Cup prediction. Photo Credit: Fox

Ahead of Team USA’s opening match at the Women’s World Cup against Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup Live tried to get Matty the Pademelon to predict the tournament’s eventual winner. Things didn’t go as planned.

Hosts Stu Holden and Heather O’Reilly had Zookeeper Chad from the WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo. Chad brought Matty along with him. For anyone who doesn’t know, a pademelon is an adorable small marsupial. And like other marsupials, such as the kangaroo, the pademelon enjoys hopping around. The plan was to reveal two options, “Team USA” and “The World” with Matty hopping to one, ideally Team USA. It just never got that far.

Perhaps unsure of her surroundings, Matty seemed to be a little nervous. And rather than hop to make her prediction, she stayed unmoving. Or, largely unmoving.

Because while Maddy wasn’t hopping, she was pooping. As Holden was trying to encourage Matty to hop toward the Team USA logo, he realized the issue, saying, “Oh, no. She’s taking a dump on the set.”

"Oh no, she's taking a dump on the set!" Matty the Pademelon must have gotten the nervous poops in her big US television debut. pic.twitter.com/KeanhJOEIQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 22, 2023

W.C. Fields once said that you should never work with children or animals. This showed us why.

Though to his credit, Holden improvised pretty well. In doing so, he saved this from being a completely crappy segment.

