The Los Angeles Rams’ upset of the Buffalo Bills delivered the most-watched NFL game in Week 14.

Sunday’s 44-42 shootout between the Rams and Bills on Fox ended up as the top NFL game of the week by viewership. According to Fox Sports PR citing Nielsen data, the high-scoring affair averaged 24 million viewers in the late afternoon window. The game finished a smidge below Fox’s season-to-date average for America’s Game of the Week, which is averaging 25.1 million viewers so far this year.

LET’S GO! 👏 America’s Game of the Week, featuring @BuffaloBills–@RamsNFL, delivered 24 million viewers and the most-watched telecast of the week on any network. pic.twitter.com/VVR0R0Q2Rn — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 10, 2024

Finishing a bit behind Fox on the week was NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Per NBC Sports PR, the Chiefs’ “Doink for the Division” averaged 22.8 million viewers on Sunday night including television and streaming.

Big Audience on NBC and @Peacock for down-to-the-wire Sunday Night Football matchup pic.twitter.com/dRmQ4Oa1qf — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) December 10, 2024

Notably, the game drew a monster household rating and share within the Kansas City market. According to Nielsen’s overnight ratings, 82% of those watching TV in Kansas City on Sunday night were tuned into the game. Also notable, San Diego, California, the former home of the Chargers, ranked fifth in household rating while Los Angeles didn’t make the top ten.

A massive 82% of those watching TV in Kansas City on Sunday night saw the “Doink for the Division” for the @Chiefs victory. A look at top 10 markets for SNF this week. pic.twitter.com/m8QDHSgNPK — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) December 10, 2024

ESPN’s Monday Night Football posted an impressive number for a game featuring two teams well out of the playoff picture. Monday’s game that featured a wacky finish between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys averaged 18.7 million viewers between ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.

Highly-contested contest & late-game drama propels Monday Night Football in Week 14 pic.twitter.com/mPL93RvIoS — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 10, 2024

Figures for the CBS single game window were not immediately available.

