Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Fox-owned free streaming service Tubi is getting in on the World Cup action in a big way.

Fox already announced that Tubi would simulcast opening matches for both the United States and Mexico for this summer’s quadrennial tournament. And on Wednesday, Fox Sports revealed that U.S. Men’s National Team star Weston McKennie is one of three global soccer stars that will feature in a Tubi docuseries called Destination World Cup 2026.

McKennie, who plays for Italian side Juventus, will be joined by Spaniard Marc Cucurella and Welsh national Harry Wilson in the docuseries.

“Their stories will capture the contrasting pressures of hosting on home soil, carrying championship expectations and battling to qualify on the global stage,” Tubi wrote in a press release announcing the series on Wednesday.

The six-part docuseries will premiere exclusively on Tubi on April 30, with new episodes airing each week thereafter. The first five episodes of the series will each air on FS1 following their debut on Tubi, with the sixth and final episode set to air on Fox after its Tubi debut. Exact dates for the linear television airings were not immediately available.

“Destination World Cup 2026 is an immersive six-episode series that pulls fans deep into the personal and professional worlds of McKennie, Cucurella and Wilson, as they enter a defining chapter of their lives,” the announcement reads. “The series follows these standout players through the intensity of international duty, the weight of club expectations and the ongoing effort to stay grounded amid global scrutiny. Produced by 4.4.Forty Media and Headers & Volleys Entertainment, the series delivers a rare, all-access look at the personal stakes behind football’s biggest stage.”

In addition to the docuseries, Fox has already announced Tubi will house a “World Cup hub” that will feature both Fox and FIFA programming in the lead-up to the tournament.

Fox has increasingly utilized Tubi as a complement to its sports streaming strategy, most recently airing exclusive World Baseball Classic games on the service. A series like this will continue to introduce sports fans to the vast library of non-sports content the platform thrives on.