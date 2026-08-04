Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just over a month until the NFL season begins, CBS is in the midst of reshuffling its broadcast crews after top game analyst Tony Romo was placed on leave following an OWI arrest last month. Fox, on the other hand, doesn’t have to make any such decisions.

The network’s NFL broadcast teams remain unchanged from the end of last season and, aside from replacing Mark Sanchez with Drew Brees following the former’s alleged assault on a truck driver, Fox’s NFL broadcast crews look identical to the ones announced prior to the 2025 season.

On Tuesday, Fox announced which broadcast teams it is sending where in Week 1.

No surprise, the lead team of play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Tom Brady, and reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will call America’s Game of the Week at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Philadelphia Eagles host their NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders. For the first time since 2023, the NFL has scheduled a double-doubleheader in Week 1, meaning both Fox and CBS will air competing national-window games in the late-afternoon.

At 1 p.m. ET, Fox’s No. 2 broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and game analyst Greg Olsen will call the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pam Oliver remains the sideline reporter for this team.

Play-by-play voice Adam Amin will enter his first full year with the aforementioned Brees on Fox’s third team, rounded out by Kristina Pink on the sidelines. This crew will open the season with the Chicago Bears visiting the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.

Veteran commentator Kenny Albert will continue in his 33rd season calling NFL games for Fox and will again be joined by Jonathan Vilma, the duo’s seventh consecutive year together. Megan Olivi joins on the sidelines. Their first game will be the New Orleans Saints visiting the Detroit Lions.

Kevin Kugler will once again be joined by Daryl “Moose” Johnston in the booth, along with Allison Williams reporting from the sidelines. They will call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Rounding out Fox’s Week 1 schedule is Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth with reporter Jen Hale. This team will call the Miami Dolphins against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in a late-afternoon tilt.

With a lot of unknowns happening at its Sunday-afternoon competitor CBS, Fox has to be pleased to trot out a tried and true roster of broadcasters to open the NFL season. They’ll just hope to avoid any mid-season surprises this year.