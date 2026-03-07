Credit: Fox

The Fox television coverage of Saturday’s Good Ranchers 250 IndyCar race from Phoenix Raceway led to plenty of criticism on social media from viewers.

Viewers noted many issues on the Fox broadcast, with some of the main criticisms being about audio problems, camerawork, too many commercials, and the frequent absence of informative graphics such as the leaderboard and lap count. The leaderboard didn’t even show up on the Fox broadcast until lap 32.

Fox viewers have not enjoyed the IndyCar broadcast from Phoenix today. One of the many complaints has been about the leaderboard frequently being absent. [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) March 7, 2026 at 2:16 PM

Here’s a look at some of the many complaints on social media about Saturday’s IndyCar broadcast on Fox:

This is actually a great race and we are getting the worst tv coverage in 20 years. — Champweb (@champwebdotnet) March 7, 2026

Seems like FOX still has trouble with the scoring bug even with a yr under their belt broadcasting Indycar. During the race it’s on-screen then off-screen.. On.. Off.. On.. Off.. Why has that been a difficult thing to overcome? NBC Sports never really issues there.. #INDYCAR — Matt Kerney (@MattKerney) March 7, 2026

It took Fox 32 laps before they gave us a driver position rundown and lap count on the broadcast. #IndyCar — Julian Spivey (@julianspivey.bsky.social) March 7, 2026 at 1:01 PM

Between the commercials, poor camera work, and scoring pylon not working 1/2 the time this is a disaster for how great the action has been. — Matthew Shofroth (@Type1Hooligan24) March 7, 2026

No Fox leaderboard or lap count for more than 80% of this race. Ridiculous — k1ng_chief_88 (@k1ng_chief_88) March 7, 2026

Shout out to Fox for their continued failure in producing a working IndyCar broadcast. This timing tower is a mess lmfao — Andy 🪿 (@AndyGraham22) March 7, 2026

Still no scoring pylon. Better off following IndyCar’s online leaderboard than whatever the heck Fox is doing. Expected, IndyCar is the side show. — Beyond the Flag (@Beyond_The_Flag) March 7, 2026

Hopefully this is intentional, because commercials are the only time they actually show a leaderboard. Embarrassing. https://t.co/rCaN9p8GPD — Beyond the Flag (@Beyond_The_Flag) March 7, 2026

this @IndyCar broadcast is becoming unbearable. Can’t hear anything except static. Please fix this. @IndyCarOnFOX — Haley Steele (@hasteele_) March 7, 2026

Fox acquired the media rights to the IndyCar Series in 2024, replacing NBC Sports, and made its debut on the television coverage last March. Additionally, last July, Fox acquired a 33 percent stake in IndyCar.

In year one of the media rights, Fox received a bit of a pass for its IndyCar broadcast issues. But now in year two, IndyCar fans expect better coverage, especially when it comes to the very basics of a broadcast.