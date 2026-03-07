Fox receives criticism for its IndyCar broadcast. Credit: Fox Credit: Fox
By Matt Clapp on

The Fox television coverage of Saturday’s Good Ranchers 250 IndyCar race from Phoenix Raceway led to plenty of criticism on social media from viewers.

Viewers noted many issues on the Fox broadcast, with some of the main criticisms being about audio problems, camerawork, too many commercials, and the frequent absence of informative graphics such as the leaderboard and lap count. The leaderboard didn’t even show up on the Fox broadcast until lap 32.



Here’s a look at some of the many complaints on social media about Saturday’s IndyCar broadcast on Fox:

It took Fox 32 laps before they gave us a driver position rundown and lap count on the broadcast. #IndyCar

Broadcast was traaaaaaaaaash in every aspect, all weekend.

Fox acquired the media rights to the IndyCar Series in 2024, replacing NBC Sports, and made its debut on the television coverage last March. Additionally, last July, Fox acquired a 33 percent stake in IndyCar.

In year one of the media rights, Fox received a bit of a pass for its IndyCar broadcast issues. But now in year two, IndyCar fans expect better coverage, especially when it comes to the very basics of a broadcast.

