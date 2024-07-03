Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Men’s National Team’s two Copa America losses to Panama and Uruguay drew two more strong audiences.

Last Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Panama averaged 2.469 million viewers on Fox, which was then the second most-watched non-World Cup soccer match on Fox. The USMNT’s win over Bolivia two Sundays ago still holds the record with 3.165 million viewers, but the Panama game has since been surpassed by both UEFA Euro 2024 games this past Sunday.

On Monday, the USMNT’s 1-0 loss to Uruguay, which ended the country’s Copa America campaign, drew 3.777 million viewers on FS1. That’s both the most-watched non-World Cup soccer broadcast on FS1 and the most-watched English-language Copa America broadcast in the United States. The game’s viewership peaked with 4.867 million viewers in the 10:30 p.m. ET quarter-hour.

Sports Media Watch notes that this is the fourth-most-watched FS1 broadcast of the last year, behind just Games 3, 5, and 6 of the ALCS last October. That includes full seasons of both college football and college basketball.

Following Monday’s group stage games, and without viewership data from Tuesday, the Copa America is averaging 1.104 million viewers this year, an increase of 411% from 2021 and 48% from 2016, which featured the USMNT and was hosted across the United States.

The 2024 Copa America continues on Thursday, July 4 with the quarterfinals, beginning with Argentina-Ecuador at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. With both the USMNT and Mexico exiting in the group stage, Fox will have its fingers crossed for an Argentina-Brazil final on July 14 in Miami.