Players from Uruguay fought in the stands with Colombian fans following Wednesday night's Copa América semifinal in Charlotte. Photo Credit: Fox Uruguayan players fight with Colombian fans
By Michael Dixon on

Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 in Wednesday night’s Copa América semifinal, advancing to Sunday’s final against Argentina. Following the semifinal match, there was an ugly incident in the stands with Uruguayan players fighting with Colombian fans.

It was a scene not unlike 2004’s Malace at the Palace, when Indiana Pacers players (namely Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson) went into the stands to fight with fans of the Detroit Pistons at the end of a game.

Part of Wednesday’s fight was captured on Fox’s postmatch coverage.

Sporting News’ Kyle Bonn shared a video of the fight from another angle.

The most active Uruguay player was Darwin Núñez. And while nothing has been confirmed, it’s been alleged that Núñez was responding to his family being harassed.

UPDATE: Uruguay’s captain, José María Giménez, was critical of police for their lack of presence during the fight. In an article on The Athletic, Giménez said “There wasn’t a single police officer,” adding “They showed up half an hour later.”

[Photo Credit: Fox, Video Credit: Kyle Bonn on X]

