Uruguayan players fight with Colombian fans

Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 in Wednesday night’s Copa América semifinal, advancing to Sunday’s final against Argentina. Following the semifinal match, there was an ugly incident in the stands with Uruguayan players fighting with Colombian fans.

It was a scene not unlike 2004’s Malace at the Palace, when Indiana Pacers players (namely Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson) went into the stands to fight with fans of the Detroit Pistons at the end of a game.

Part of Wednesday’s fight was captured on Fox’s postmatch coverage.

Uruguay players and Colombian fans fight in the stands in Charlotte after Wednesday’s Copa América Semifinals matchup. pic.twitter.com/mTrxbtDbOs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 11, 2024

Sporting News’ Kyle Bonn shared a video of the fight from another angle.

The most active Uruguay player was Darwin Núñez. And while nothing has been confirmed, it’s been alleged that Núñez was responding to his family being harassed.

Darwin Nuñez and Ronald Araujo in a fist fight with Colombian fans, who allegedly began harassing their family members 😳

pic.twitter.com/8frXyijsV3 — Uruguay Football ENG (@UruguayFootENG) July 11, 2024

This is not a good look for Darwin Núñez. However, there are unconfirmed reports that his family was attacked in the stands and this is him defending him. Point is: Don’t make any judgements until something is confirmed. https://t.co/NJnEizRWsX — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) July 11, 2024

UPDATE: Uruguay’s captain, José María Giménez, was critical of police for their lack of presence during the fight. In an article on The Athletic, Giménez said “There wasn’t a single police officer,” adding “They showed up half an hour later.”

[Photo Credit: Fox, Video Credit: Kyle Bonn on X]