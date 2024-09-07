Urban Meyer arrived in Michigan for Saturday’s “Big Noon Kickoff” wearing an Ohio State “Beat Michigan” shirt. Photo Credit: Big Noon Kickoff

Urban Meyer will be in hostile territory Saturday when Big Noon Kickoff sets up shop in Ann Arbor for the Michigan Wolverines’ game against the Texas Longhorns.

Of course, it’s been several years since Meyer visited The Big House as bitter rival Ohio State’s head coach. Still, Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff, will probably tread lightly and keep a low profile for Saturday’s show.

Or maybe not. Here is Meyer showing up in Ann Arbor Friday, sporting an Ohio State T-shirt with the message “Beat Michigan.”

We expect nothing less, Coach 🤣❌🌰 pic.twitter.com/hiFHjB8xls — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 6, 2024

Big Noon Kickoff’s X post drove the message home by noting, “We expect nothing less, Coach.”

Surely, Meyer will not show that T-shirt before Saturday’s game between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State fans loved Meyer’s troll job, while it gave Michigan fans all the more reason to hate the former coach. But it was a very lopsided debate on X; Meyer had a 7-0 record against the Wolverines. Given that, it’s hard for Michigan fans to mount a decent response.

7-0 No Michigan fan boys will not respond to this they know who their daddy is. #beatblue https://t.co/flkXK6dZMu — Hoody (@theshanehood27) September 6, 2024



About the best anyone who complained could do was mention something about Meyer not being impartial.

Really. And he is going to be an impartial participant in your show. GTFO — Aegon (@RobertPet73) September 6, 2024

There is no telling what will happen Saturday between Meyer and Michigan fans.

