Urban Meyer arrives in Michigan Urban Meyer arrived in Michigan for Saturday’s “Big Noon Kickoff” wearing an Ohio State “Beat Michigan” shirt. Photo Credit: Big Noon Kickoff
College FootballFoxBy Arthur Weinstein on

Urban Meyer will be in hostile territory Saturday when Big Noon Kickoff sets up shop in Ann Arbor for the Michigan Wolverines’ game against the Texas Longhorns.

Of course, it’s been several years since Meyer visited The Big House as bitter rival Ohio State’s head coach. Still, Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff, will probably tread lightly and keep a low profile for Saturday’s show.

Or maybe not. Here is Meyer showing up in Ann Arbor Friday, sporting an Ohio State T-shirt with the message “Beat Michigan.”

Big Noon Kickoff’s X post drove the message home by noting, “We expect nothing less, Coach.”

Surely, Meyer will not show that T-shirt before Saturday’s game between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State fans loved Meyer’s troll job, while it gave Michigan fans all the more reason to hate the former coach. But it was a very lopsided debate on X; Meyer had a 7-0 record against the Wolverines. Given that, it’s hard for Michigan fans to mount a decent response.


About the best anyone who complained could do was mention something about Meyer not being impartial.

There is no telling what will happen Saturday between Meyer and Michigan fans.

[Big Noon Kickoff]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein