Paul Pierce said Jayson Tatum is the best player on Team USA.

The basketball world had plenty to say after a report Tuesday that Team USA players had selected LeBron James as the squad’s best player in a straw poll.

Paul Pierce had quite the hot take about that Wednesday on Undisputed, offering a surprising pick for his top Team USA player while suggesting three veteran stars on the team are “well past their prime.”

The Athletic reported that James got five votes in the poll, three more than any other player. Others collecting votes included Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards, and Jrue Holiday with two votes apiece, and Joel Embiid.

“The best player on the team is Jayson Tatum,” Pierce said.

“Wait, the best player on the whole team?” co-host Skip Bayless said incredulously.

“Skip, I’m talking about the USA Men’s 2024 Olympic Basketball team,” Pierce said.

“By the way, in the straw poll, he got zero votes,” Bayless pointed out. “A bunch of other players got votes. Steph got ’em … ”

“Because it’s a popularity contest,” Pierce interrupted. “We’re talking about the guy who’s just coming off a championship on the best team, I mean come on. … If you all are in a room with LeBron, Steph, KD [Kevin Durant], and you all playing a pickup game, even though you know who Tatum is, you’re going to probably pick LeBron first, just based off, ‘That’s LeBron, that’s KD, that’s Steph.’

“But we know these players are well past their prime. Still great, but well past their prime.”

Paul Pierce argues that Jayson Tatum is better than LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry, implying that their current status relies heavily on their popularity (🎥 @undisputed ) pic.twitter.com/mPacqpgNmQ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 10, 2024

No one is denying Tatum is a huge star, and he’s still on the rise despite having already played seven seasons. One could argue that James is not the player he was five or 10 years ago, but he was right at his career averages in key statistical categories and even shot a career-high 41% from 3-point range.

Pierce’s hot take did not go over well on X.

[NBA Central; Photo Credit: FS1]