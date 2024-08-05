Photo credit: Undisputed

Skip Bayless unceremoniously departed Undisputed and FS1 last week after months of rumors, and it appears the show is off this week as the network plots its future without its longtime hot take morning anchor.

On Monday, FS1 aired a “Best Of Football” special from afternoon show First Things First during the 9:30 a.m.-Noon ET slot usually occupied by Undisputed.

Fans on Reddit uncovered that on cable channel guides online, the next episode of Undisputed is scheduled for next Monday, Aug. 12.

According to multiple reports last week, FS1 is expected to retain Undisputed panelists Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman. Non-NFL focused panelists Paul Pierce and Rachel Nichols have not been spoken for.

Nearly the entire rest of FS1’s daytime studio schedule is unclear with less than three weeks to go until Week 0 of the college football season and the meat of the sports calendar. FS1 is reportedly mulling a change for Speak stars Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor as well as a potential new show built around Chicago radio host Danny Parkins. Meanwhile, FS1’s early-morning show starring Chris Carton could soon add Michelle Beadle.

Around the industry, everyone from FS1 colleagues like Nick Wright to former sparring partners like Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe paid tribute to Bayless as he neared his end at FS1.

In announcing his departure, Bayless indicated he would soon reveal his next landing spot. His podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, was previously produced through Fox Sports. Smith snuffed out the rumors that Bayless could return to First Take.

Without hinting at any inside sources, Dan Le Batard seemed to believe this was the end for Bayless.

For now, viewers can enjoy First Things First compilations each morning in place of Undisputed while FS1 plots its course.