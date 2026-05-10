Credit: Fox

The UFL has come up with innovative features and unique access on broadcasts that have left fans wondering if we could see such additions to future NFL broadcasts. But something that happened on Friday night’s Fox telecast of a UFL game between the Columbus Aviators and St. Louis BattleHawks that probably won’t carry over to the NFL anytime soon.

During the second quarter, Fox reporter Brock Huard interviewed UFL field judge Gabriel DeLeon. Yes, an in-game interview with an official.

“I’ve watched Gabriel DeLeon have some conversations with (BattleHawks head coach) Ricky Proehl about a penalty or not a penalty with these contested throws, especially to Hakeem (Butler),” Huard said. “How do you judge that?”

“If there’s a back shoulder, and I’m looking at that, and there’s no material restriction, I’m just gonna leave it alone, to be honest with you,” DeLeon explained.

The #UFL referee interview could be the next big thing 😂 pic.twitter.com/OYX2B8HhHF — United Football Media (@The_UFM) May 9, 2026

“So, if the throw is not where it should be, if that throw is not there, you’re not gonna reward a poor throw on something like that?” Huard asked.

“Yeah, that works,” DeLeon responded. “That works for me.”

“How difficult is that call, is that pass interference vs. a contested catch?” Huard continued.

“I’ll be right back,” DeLeon said, as he ran away to pay attention to the game he was in the middle of officiating, causing laughter from the Fox broadcasting crew.

“He’s gotta work, Brock!” Fox play-by-play announcer Curt Menefee said. “Have you ever seen an official interviewed during a game? That’s fantastic!”

“No, that was great,” Fox color commentator Joel Klatt agreed. “I love it. But he was coy with his answer.”

Interviewing a ref during a game is definitely a new one on football broadcasts.