Credit: Fox

A Fox Sports cameraman got trucked on the sideline during a UFL game between the Louisville Kings and Columbus Aviators on Sunday night at Historic Crew Stadium.

Dave Hoffman took a huge hit from a Louisville player, essentially being tackled into the team’s bench.

A medic wrapped a bandage around his head while Fox gave a close-up look at him with play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and color commentator Joel Klatt offering commentary.

It doesn’t get tougher than Dave 💪🎥 pic.twitter.com/kCqa4dEVvm — UFLonFOX (@UFLonFOX) June 1, 2026

“So, watch Dave Hoffman, our cameraman right on the sideline,” Kugler said while Fox showed a replay of the hit. “And Dave just gets blasted.”

“But Dave’s tough, though,” Klatt explained.

“Yes, Dave,” Klatt continued, as Hoffman mimicked a kiss as the camera zoomed in. “Dave works with us on college football on Big Noon. There he is. Nothing’s gonna keep him down… I guarantee you Dave is telling those guys, like, ‘Guys, I’m good. Don’t you worry about me.’ Dave Hoffman is an absolute soldier, man. He works his butt off. He’s terrific at what he does. Love seeing him in the fall. Love seeing him out here at the UFL.”

“And you’ll see him again in the fall, because that one little shot’s not going to keep him down,” Kugler added.

“No, but if I know anything about television crews, all the other camera guys right now are thinking to themselves, ‘Wow, that’s too much camera time.’ So, now they’re going to make a big joke out of this,” Klatt said. “And Dave is going to get a helmet as a gift Week 1 of the college football season, I almost guarantee it.”

While the Fox crew had fun with the moment and correctly noted how tough Hoffman is, head injuries are no joke, so hopefully he’ll be okay.