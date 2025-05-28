Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fox is leaning into its “Summer of Soccer” mantra.

For the first time ever, the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 tournament will get broadcast television exposure in the United States. Wednesday, Fox announced that 19 matches from the competition will air on the Fox broadcast channel, including every game from the quarterfinal round and beyond.

Each match window will also include Women’s Euro Today, a studio program that will air for at least 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Fox will reveal broadcast pairings and studio commentators prior to the tournament.

11 additional matches will air on FS1, with one match scheduled for FS2.

The tournament begins Wednesday, July 2 with a showdown between Iceland and Finland at noon ET on Fox, before host country Switzerland takes on Norway at 3 p.m. ET.

UEFA Women’s Euro will round out Fox’s “Summer of Soccer” quite nicely. The network has already announced coverage plans for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which will feature the United States Men’s National Team in its final competitive tournament prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer. Fox will also cover the UEFA Nations League Finals and a number of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on its networks and digital platforms.

As women’s soccer continues to take off across the globe, it makes sense for Fox to lean into one of the sport’s preeminent international competitions outside of the World Cup. The network has plenty of experience airing women’s soccer, having been the exclusive broadcaster for the past several Women’s World Cups. That run will end in 2027 when Netflix takes over global broadcast rights for the competition.