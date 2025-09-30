Syndication: USA TODAY

Tubi is getting back into the gridiron action this fall.

The Fox-owned free ad-supported streaming service will stream the Thanksgiving Day game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions less than one year after the platform made its NFL debut streaming Super Bowl LIX. In February, Tubi chipped in a streaming audience of 13.6 million viewers to Fox’s record-setting Super Bowl audience of 127.7 million viewers, making Super Bowl LIX the most-streamed in history.

FOX Sports partners with @Tubi to stream its 2025 NFL Thanksgiving Day matchup featuring the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The can’t-miss NFC North showdown will be available on FOX, the FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, FOX One and Tubi on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 1:00 PM ET.… pic.twitter.com/AfKwqZSOvX — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 30, 2025

The Thanksgiving game will stream live in 4K at 1 p.m. ET on the holiday free of charge. Tubi does not require any form of authentication or paid subscription to access.

Tubi has become an increasingly important part of Fox’s digital portfolio. The streaming service captured 2.2% of all television viewing in the month of August according to Nielsen’s The Gauge, ahead of more well-known streaming services like Paramount+ and Peacock.

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch regularly cites the success of Tubi during the company’s earnings calls, and given Fox’s decision to place some of its most widely viewed sports inventory on the streamer, it’s possible that the platform will become an even bigger player for live sports in the future. Additionally, should Fox continue to use the platform for its more high-profile live sporting events, Tubi can help lift Fox’s viewership for those events. Ease of access is Tubi’s selling point, and in today’s fragmented sports ecosystem, that’s a welcome site for consumers.

In addition to streaming on Tubi, the Thanksgiving game will air on all of Fox’s traditional platforms, including Fox One, the company’s new paid streaming service.