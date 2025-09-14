Credit: Fox

Fox will air one of the biggest games of the year this afternoon when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.

And naturally, the network wants to take full advantage of the star power the Chiefs have in spades. After all, this is the only time Fox will have the opportunity to broadcast a Chiefs game all season (unless they get them again in Week 18). So, during the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show live from Kansas City, Fox did what Fox does best by completely leaning into the celebrity factor headlining Sunday afternoon’s marquee game.

Apparently that meant an entire comedy skit about America’s favorite couple: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

This was a tough watch. pic.twitter.com/hl6zEJ6fZE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

In what can only be described as a Saturday Night Live-style skit with fewer clear laugh lines, Fox commissioned Kelce and Swift “lookalikes” and dialed the cringe up to 100. Parodying the 2002 film My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Fox promoted My Big Fat Chiefs Wedding, as Kelce’s “teammates” razz him for marrying someone that grew up an hour outside of Philly.

We get it, this is a big game. Big games necessitate special coverage. It’s also a rare opportunity for Fox to get their shots off on the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift discourse. It was 90 seconds of cringe, it is what it is. But we can all breathe easy knowing that we won’t need to sit through this type of cornball material every week. At least we hope not.