Photo Credit: Fox Sports PR on X

Over the years, we have seen numerous players of Polynesian descent dominate at the NFL level, paving the way for the new generation of Polynesian players like Tua Tagovailoa, Penei Sewell, and Puka Nacua. As a result of the new influx of talented Polynesian players, Fox has announced a new documentary highlighting the Polynesian culture in football.

On Tuesday, Fox issued a press release with details about a new documentary called Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride, which Tua Tagovailoa will executive produce and star in.

Additionally, Penei Swell, Puka Nacua, 2025 NFL Draft prospect Jonah Savaiinaea, and Chris Henry Jr., the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 high school class, who are all of Polynesian descent, will also feature in the documentary.

In a post on X, Fox Sports shared a brief trailer of Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride, highlighting the unique look at how ingrained the sport of football is in Polynesian culture.

Faith, Family, Football🏈@FOXSports Films presents a new documentary CULTURE OF WINNING: POLYNESIAN FOOTBALL PRIDE premiering Easter Sunday, April 20 at 2pm ET on FOX. Executive produced by and featuring @Tua, the film spotlights the rise of Polynesian football stars including… pic.twitter.com/HqUk7L2ntS — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 15, 2025

Tagovailoa issued a statement on the matter in the Fox press release, detailing how he hopes that football fans find the insight they will learn about Polynesian culture to be “inspirational”.

“I’m proud to share insight on what makes our Polynesian culture so special,” wrote Tagovailoa. “We have a rich heritage of success in football. I’m grateful for the legends who paved the way, inspiring us current NFL players to believe our dreams were possible, and humbled to help mentor and inspire the next wave of Polynesian stars in the sport. I hope football fans will find it inspirational.”

Fortunately, interested football fans won’t have to wait long for this documentary, as it is set to premiere on Fox on Easter Sunday at 2:00 PM EST.