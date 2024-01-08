Tony Romo Lead NFL on CBS Analyst; Photo Cr.: John Paul Filo/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tony Romo certainly isn’t the first TV announcer or reporter to do it, but he referred to the Washington “Redskins” Sunday.

The funny thing about it is this — Romo didn’t even work the Washington Commanders game. Instead, the Fox Sports analyst called the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears matchup. The conversation turned to Bears defensive end Montez Sweat, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl.

Sweat began the season in Washington before being traded to the Bears in late October. Romo pointed out he had a chance to make NFL history.

“[Montez Sweat] has a chance to lead two franchises in sacks this year, the Redskins and the Bears,” Romo said.

“Crazy … it’s never happened in the history of the league,” noted Romo’s broadcast partner, Jim Nantz.

“Commanders,” Romo quickly chimed in, correcting himself.

It happens. It’s not unusual to hear fans still accidentally refer to the team as the Redskins, just like others mistakenly refer to the Oakland Raiders or the San Diego Chargers, or on the baseball side, the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Devil Rays or Florida Marlins.

Slightly compounding the matter is the franchise changed its name because “Redskins” was seen by many an insensitive. (It would have been even weirder if Romo had called them the “Washington Football Team,” the franchise name in 2020-21 before it became the Commanders.)

Fans generally cut Romo a break for his slip.

