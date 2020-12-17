Another well-established ESPN figure is heading to Fox. There have been plenty of moves in that direction over the years, from Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd through Marcellus Wiley through Adam Amin, Emmanuel Acho and Jonathan Vilma (with those latter three coming this year). The latest move is Tom Rinaldi, known for his features on ESPN’s College GameDay and other NCAA coverage (including conducting the first national in-depth interviews with Art Briles and Urban Meyer following scandals in 2015 and 2018) and other properties (including golf, where he recorded the network’s first interview with Tiger Woods post-car accident in 2010). As per Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Rinaldi is now headed to Fox, and will appear on many of their different sports properties:

Tom Rinaldi, one of ESPN’s top on-air reporters, is leaving for Fox, where he is expected to be featured across all of its major events from the Super Bowl to the World Series to the World Cup and college football, according to sources.

It’s interesting to see that, as Rinaldi had so long been associated with ESPN; he’d been there since 2002, joining them after a stint at the CNN/SI joint venture. And Rinaldi’s exit will definitely be noticed on ESPN’s college football (where Fox’s newly-expanded Big Noon Kickoff has been trying to compete with College GameDay over the past few years) and golf coverage in particular. It’s notable to see him expanding his role to other sports, too, including MLB, the NFL, and soccer. We’ll see how this move works out for him and for Fox.

