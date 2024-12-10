Photo Credit: Fox Sports

Some fans might have been surprised to see Tom Brady appear as a special guest on Fox NFL Sunday, but it made sense. The show is produced in Los Angeles, and Brady was set to work as an analyst later Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against the Buffalo Bills.

As Brady left the set to head for the game, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer made exaggerated motions to hurry him.

“Tom Brady, out! Out!” Glazer urged Brady. “Dude, you gotta get your Rams-Bills done. You know, 10 miles here in LA is like 5 hours of traffic.

“Let’s go, out!” Glazer repeated.

“You’re a bully, man,” Brady said.

“Yeah, I’m a bully, out!” Glazer said. “Just trying to make sure you don’t get fired in your first year.”

Glazer turned to the camera after watching Brady walk off the set.

“Rookies,” he joked.

It was an amusing moment on the show, but Brady put a hilarious spin on things Monday. He reposted a clip of that segment on X, with a short message:

“Jay doing his best “Bill Belichick after the 2019 season” impression.”

Jay doing his best “Bill Belichick after the 2019 season” impression 😂 https://t.co/twEij10OSI — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 9, 2024



For the benefit of anyone who started following the NFL like, a few days ago, Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls in 20 years together with the New England Patriots before Brady left after the 2019 season. Rumors of a rift between the quarterback and coach had been brewing for some time, and Brady left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady shared another post a few minutes later to clearly let everyone know he’d only been joking with his comment.

“Kidding coach everyone knew I couldn’t resist the Florida sunshine,” he posted.

Kidding coach everyone knew I couldn’t resist the Florida sunshine 😂😂😂 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 9, 2024



[Tom Brady]