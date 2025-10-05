Credit: Fox NFL Sunday

The New England Patriots are back in the spotlight, with a respected head coach, a promising young quarterback and a big Sunday Night Football tilt against Buffalo in Week 5.

Luckily for Fox Sports, two of the most prominent parts of the Patriots dynasty of the 2000s and 2010s are on staff, and the two had a comical moment talking about this year’s Pats during Fox NFL Sunday. With Tom Brady in studio for a special appearance before calling Chargers-Commanders in Los Angeles, longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski teed his former quarterback up to discuss New England’s start to the season.

After commenting on how Drake Maye was developing under new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Brady took a shot at Gronk.

“Right now Drake Maye is playing with the greatest tight end in the history of the New England Patriots, Hunter Henry,” Brady chuckled. “That guy is electric right now.”

We’ve known for a few years that we are in the Patriots era of NFL media, with stars from the team’s run of six championships over 16 seasons sprinkled across each network’s football broadcasts. Brady and Gronkowski are arguably the two main faces of the NFL on Fox for younger fans, and bring genuine chemistry to air when they have the chance to broadcast together.

“I knew I was coming back at you,” Brady told Gronkowski.

Fox is smart to bring Brady in-studio when they can and let him and Gronkowski play off one another.