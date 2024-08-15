Photo Credit: Tim Heitman-USA Today Sports

Tom Brady may have signed up for a long-term marriage with Fox, but that’s not stopping him from flirting with an NFL comeback.

Oops, he did it again. A few months after admitting he wouldn’t be opposed to playing in the NFL again, Brady said the prospect of making a comeback is what keeps him wanting to stay in shape. The 47-year-old retired quarterback released a vlog from his 72-hour trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics and during the video, he was asked about all of his “flexing” on social media.

“I just want to make sure all those young bucks in the NFL know that if I still wanted to come out of retirement, they still got something to deal with,” a shirtless Brady responded from a yacht somewhere in Europe.

Brady was later asked how many days a week he’s throwing, to which the seven-time Super Bowl champion said, “zero.” So maybe a comeback doesn’t seem imminent. But it doesn’t have to be imminent. But as long as Brady appears in good shape, there will be those who believe he’s still capable of making a comeback, whether that’s at 47 years old, 50, or 55.

The concept of a quarterback playing in the NFL at 50 sounds crazy, but we never saw this particular quarterback with diminished skills. Until we witness Brady with a dad bod or an inability to throw, there will always be the “what if?” thought as it pertains to a potential comeback. And even though they’re paying Brady $375 million to be their lead analyst, Fox probably doesn’t mind the flirtations.

By all accounts, Brady is taking this media thing very seriously and putting in the necessary work to become a great analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt in the lead NFL booth for Fox. And while they don’t really need to build any more intrigue surrounding Brady’s media transition, Fox shouldn’t have any issue with the extra attention Brady garners every time he pauses at the prospect of making a comeback.

