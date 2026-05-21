Credit: C-Span, imagn images

We all know Tom Brady loves his roasts. And when giving a commencement address at Georgetown University, Brady got in a joke at the expense of an unlikely target – Texas Tech.

Brady had plenty of jokes in his graduation speech at the prestigious business school, whether it was about the New York Jets or former head coach Bill Belichick. It’s maybe a tad ironic that Brady would be Georgetown’s speaker given the institution’s football team plays at the FCS level in the Patriot League. But it was an FBS football school that drew Brady’s most viral, and perhaps even controversial, jab.

In his speech, Tom Brady was talking about a fourth down conversion during Super Bowl LI that started their famous comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. He was praising Amendola’s perseverance and ability even though he was an undrafted player who was on his fourth NFL team. But he also had quite the description for his alma mater, the Red Raiders.

Tom Brady called Texas Tech a “glorified community college” That’s straight from the GOATs mouth. pic.twitter.com/zWN7C3J0Au — 𝐴 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑛 𝐹𝑎𝑛 (@NotWhoYouDream) May 20, 2026

“Danny went undrafted out of Texas Tech. He was cut by three NFL teams. He wasn’t the tallest, he wasn’t the fastest, but he had a huge heart, and he played his ass off in the biggest moments. And I hope you guys find colleagues like Danny. Having business school friends are great, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes you need a kid from a glorified community college who can bail your ass out of any jam,” Brady said. “If you want to achieve great things, surround yourself with people like him.”

Glorified community college? Ouch! Texas Tech is becoming more known as a football school thanks to the millions of dollars being invested by oil tycoon Cody Campbell and their recent playoff berth. But it’s got a decent academic reputation. In case you’re wondering, Texas Tech ranks #198 in US News & World Report’s college rankings. It also prides itself on being the #4 public school in Texas and #5 in the Big 12 according to the Wall Street Journal. Take that, Houston!

So was it a joke about Danny Amendola? Was it a secret dig at Patrick Mahomes? Trying out new material for his next roast of colleges and universities? Maybe it’s just that this is a comment that comes from a Michigan Man. Everyone who isn’t the Wolverines, Stanford, Georgetown, or an Ivy League school probably falls in the same boat. Whatever the case, Tom Brady probably won’t be invited to give the commencement address in Lubbock next spring.