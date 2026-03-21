Credit: FOX

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic was moved from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Los Angeles due to escalating global tensions and rising regional war in the area.

The event, which was held at BMO Stadium on Saturday, marked Fox NFL analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady’s first “return” to the field since retiring in February 2023.

The Classic saw Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen reunite in the booth and was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, but it just might have had too much working against it, resulting in plenty of empty seats being spotted in the stands in still and broadcast images, even with tarps covering the upper deck of BMO Stadium, which primarily serves as a soccer venue.

pic.twitter.com/nZOlBezUIF — just put the clips in the bag (@ShootOrWork) March 21, 2026

Not only was the venue change announced only weeks before the 4.5-hour event was scheduled to kick off, but it went up directly against the first weekend of March Madness and the NCAA Tournament.

And even though Brady said that he was ready to get his “competitive juices flowing”, flag football hasn’t quite caught on in the United States as much as the NFL continues to lean into it.

Brady was joined on the field by both active and retired NFL players such as Jayden Daniels, Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rob Gronkowski, internet celebrities such as iShowSpeed and Logan Paul, and the U.S. flag football team.

Pat McAfee couldn’t believe the NFL players even agreed to compete against regular flag football players.

WHY IN THE BLUUUE HELL would these NFL dudes sign up to play against these Flag Football All Stars? This is the flaggers actual Super Bowl. “WE’RE GOOD AT FOOTBALL TOO” These NFL guys signed up to find themselves in the middle of a bit of a cooking in the middle of the… — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 21, 2026



Three teams, coached by Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan, competed in a five-on-five format in a round-robin tournament and followed Olympic rules, with games played on a 50-yard field featuring two 10-yard end zones and two 20-minute halves.

Flag Football will make its Olympic debut at BMO Stadium in the LA28 Summer Games.