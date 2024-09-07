Fox dropped a Tom Brady promotional commercial during Saturday’s Michigan-Texas game. Photo Credit: Fox Sports

For any football fans out there wondering why Tom Brady walked away from a comfortable retirement to become an NFL broadcaster, Fox Sports had some answers Saturday.

One day ahead of the NFL on Fox analyst’s debut in the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns game, Fox dropped an awesome promotional video featuring Tom Brady. Actually, Tom Bradys, plural.

The video, which aired early in the Michigan-Texas game, begins with Brady seated at his desk, watching some faux sports show with a talking head posing the question, “Listen, I just don’t get it — Tom Brady, the broadcaster?” the faux analyst says incredulously. “The guy’s got everything in the world. Why do it?”

Brady stands, and is soon surrounded by a Tom Brady in a New England Patriots uniform, a Brady wearing Michigan colors and then the Tampa Bay Bucs-era Brady. They all hammer him with questions, wanting to know one thing: Why?

“What they’re really asking is, ‘Why don’t you quit football?'” the Patriots Brady asks.

The Tom Brady NFL on Fox commercial that just played during a break of the Texas-Michigan game. 🏈🎙️📺pic.twitter.com/AmUR8ZZEJA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 7, 2024

Brady’s historic $375 million contract with Fox likely played a role in motivating him to become a broadcaster. But given his competitive nature, the video suggests he’ll be just as driven to become an elite broadcaster.

Brady’s debut as a color analyst was already going to be arguably the biggest story early in the NFL season. The video, fittingly released during a Michigan football game, only adds to that hype.

[Major Upside]