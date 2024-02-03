Tom Brady had an epic fail on the tee at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Credit: AA/Mike Pette

Tom Brady is a man of many talents. But the former seven-time Super Bowl champion may want to forget about his golf game after Saturday.

The former multi-time NFL MVP rared back and launched a tee shot at Pebble Beach to create an attention-grabbing moment… in the worst but funniest way possible. Brady epically failed, misfiring on the ball which only went a few feet ahead.

Awful Announcing provided a video of Brady’s epic fail off the tee, courtesy of Mike Pette.

“Tom Brady blasts one at Pebble Beach,” AA posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Tom Brady blasts one at Pebble Beach. ?⛳️?️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/92mkMvXKMK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2024

Brady didn’t really seem thrilled with himself after the shot. That would be a relatable feeling, if so, as many chimed in after the post to describe how familiar they felt watching.

Like many other quarterbacks, Brady is participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Players like Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Tony Romo, among others, have long participated in the annual golf event. NBA icon Stephen Curry has also participated in this event before.

Brady might have to wear this one. The video has erupted online and has gone viral. It’s an unfortunate mishap, but at least it’s one that he can commiserate with the common folk on.

As you might be aware, Tom Brady plans to join the Fox booth next season. Let’s hope for his sake that this embarrassing moment doesn’t resurface later after that happens.

[Awful Announcing]