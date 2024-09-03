Tom Brady says he kept all the game notes and scouting reports from every NFL game he ever played, and he plans to use them in his new role as NFL on Fox analyst. Photo Credit: Tom Brady

No one is calling Tom Brady a hoarder, but the legendary quarterback revealed last week he kept every scouting sheet and game report from every game he played in his 23-year career.

Now, he plans to use those notes in his new role as an NFL on Fox analyst.

The NFL posted a video on X of Brady showing off his huge collection of old game notes, which he organizes in binders by year. The QB-turned-analyst pulled out a binder and turned to notes from a 2016 game against the Cleveland Browns.

“These were notes I did based on plays I want to run,” Brady said. “This is our final call sheet. … These are all (Bill) Belichick’s notes, these were all the scouting reports.”

But how can these old notes help Brady? Obviously, if he pulled notes from an old game against the Baltimore Ravens with scouting advice to “avoid Ray Lewis and Ed Reed!!!” well, those Hall of Famers are long retired.

However, many players in those notes and scouting reports are still active, and many current coaches and assistants have tendencies that showed up in those scouting reports that are still relevant today.

“I think if I want to refer back to players or scheme or defensive coordinators, you know, it’s all here,” Brady said. “I’ll do the same thing as broadcaster, I’m going to store information going into the season.”

Many sports media personalities have praised Brady for his hard work in preparing for his new role. He recently revealed he’s even been using AI to help him understand situations and plays that might come up in a game.

However, Brady has also put himself in a tough spot with his pending ownership stake with the Las Vegas Raiders, as NFL restrictions will make it more difficult for him to do his job.

Brady will make his Fox debut Sunday, calling the Dallas Cowboys-Browns game.

