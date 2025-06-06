Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tom Brady looked – and sounded – like a rookie quarterback during his first season as an NFL broadcaster.

He was timid. He didn’t know when to pick his spots. He was unsure when to check down. And he didn’t know how or when to take a deep shot, either. When the lights were the brightest for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, he proved he wasn’t exactly ready to be in Fox’s NFL booth quite yet.

It’s not that he was bad. It’s that he was basic. Safe. Unremarkable.

But Fox didn’t hand him a 10-year, $375 million deal to be a developmental prospect. It wasn’t investing in potential. It was buying Tom Brady. The name, the voice, the aura. And in Year 1, that guy never showed up, at least not in the booth.

Now, heading into Year 2, the bar hasn’t moved, but the expectations might have, especially when Brady’s already offering disclaimers about what he won’t be doing in the booth, like criticizing Patrick Mahomes.

“How can I throw shade at someone who’s as amazing as he is?” Brady told Complex Sports. “I know what he’s been through. And I think the one position that I’m in now as a broadcaster, I do feel responsibility, A, to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront about everything. But also realize that what these guys are doing on the field is extremely difficult.

“It’s a high level of skill. You’re looking at any of the 32 teams who have a starting quarterback out there; that guy is one of the best in the world at what he does. So, do they make the right plays all the time? Certainly not. By the way, neither did I. And I think you have to have this context and perspective.”

Now, we have a better understanding of Brady’s approach to broadcasting, which leans more toward empathy and admiration, while emphasizing the challenges of playing quarterback at the highest level. But not every comment needs to be wrapped in a protective layer of respect and reverence. Especially not when you’ve spent 20 years earning the credibility to speak plainly.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“You realize it’s not about this harsh critique, and that’s really not what it’s all about anyway,” Brady continued. “To me, it’s more about, let’s point out the greatness of these individual players. Have fun. Enjoy it. Entertain a little bit. And really try to educate people a little bit. But that’s what I want to do on TV. And thought it was a great season because I’ve got a great team at Fox. And we’re going to keep building on the success we had in Year 1.”

Fans might want more than just admiration and amusement. They want to understand what just happened, why it happened, and what the quarterback should’ve done differently. They want the quarterback’s quarterback.

Brady can be that. The question is whether he ever wants to.