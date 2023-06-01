As rumors and reports spiral around Tom Brady’s future, especially after the retired quarterback agreed to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady said he’s confident that he’s not playing again.

“I’ve tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that, cause I’ve already told people that lots of times,” Brady told Sports Illustrated‘s Robin Lundberg.

Brady has $375 million waiting for him from Fox to be their lead NFL analyst. The problem is, not many people really believe we’ll ever see the seven-time Super Bowl champion relegate his future to the broadcast booth. But Brady has maintained that he will eventually make that transition in due time.

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/1DrYsyfAkl — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 1, 2023

“I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year,” Brady said.

Brady has professed that he will be calling games for Fox in 2024, even with doubts being raised in the media. Last month, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand touched on Brady’s future as a broadcaster with Fox and alleged the will he, won’t he meter is starting to point toward won’t. The media insider put the odds at a 49% chance Brady does it and a 51% chance he doesn’t.

In response to Sports Illustrated’s Instagram post about Marchand’s report, Brady insisted it was “FakeNews.”

His comments to Lundberg certainly seem to echo that sentiment. For better or worse, Brady has continued confidently stating that he’ll be in the broadcast booth in 2024 next to Fox’s lead play-by-play voice, Kevin Burkhardt. Unfortunately, we do know what that means for Greg Olsen’s career at Fox, though his contract reportedly includes an out clause if a No. 1 announcing job were to come in available.

While ESPN’s Troy Aikman isn’t convinced Brady’s playing days are over and long-time Sunday Night Football producer Fred Gaudelli has expressed his own skepticism in reference to Brady’s future as an analyst, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer continues to insist otherwise. It remains to be seen if Brady ultimately ends up in the broadcasting booth, considering he has walked back his retirement once before. In any event, the public largely won’t believe Brady until we actually see him next to Burkhardt in a broadcasting both in 2024.

