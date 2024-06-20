Credit: FS1, The Herd

Tom Brady is officially on the clock to make his debut as an NFL commentator in Fox’s top booth in the 2024 NFL season.

After showing up in the booth for the XFL Championship Game, Brady has clearly started making the rounds on Fox properties. Wednesday, he was an in-studio guest on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

While the former NFL quarterback discussed various topics, he also shared his thoughts on what he’s doing to make sure his debut and work this season doesn’t “let anyone down.”

"I don't want to let anyone down. I don't wanna let the people at Fox here down and I certainly don't want to let the great NFL fans down either." – Tom Brady on broadcasting pic.twitter.com/1JFv9pSdbu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 19, 2024

“I think there’s so much more room for improvement,” said Brady, who’ll partner with Kevin Burkhardt in the Fox booth this season. “Almost like when I was a player, I never felt like I did things the right way. There were games where I’d go in afterward and think, ‘God, I’m the worst quarterback in the NFL. Why would they even want me to play quarterback for this team?’