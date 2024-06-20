Tom Brady on The Herd Credit: FS1, The Herd
Tom Brady is officially on the clock to make his debut as an NFL commentator in Fox’s top booth in the 2024 NFL season.

After showing up in the booth for the XFL Championship Game, Brady has clearly started making the rounds on Fox properties. Wednesday, he was an in-studio guest on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

While the former NFL quarterback discussed various topics, he also shared his thoughts on what he’s doing to make sure his debut and work this season doesn’t “let anyone down.”

“I think there’s so much more room for improvement,” said Brady, who’ll partner with Kevin Burkhardt in the Fox booth this season. “Almost like when I was a player, I never felt like I did things the right way. There were games where I’d go in afterward and think, ‘God, I’m the worst quarterback in the NFL. Why would they even want me to play quarterback for this team?’

“Almost like when I was a player, I never felt like I did things the right way. There were games where I’d go in afterward and think, ‘God, I’m the worst quarterback in the NFL. Why would they even want me to play quarterback for this team?’ And I’m sure I’m going to feel that way here at Fox, where I finish a game and go, ‘God I didn’t even give them what they wanted.’ It’s a very challenging thing in your own mind. I’ve asked a few people: ‘How do you know that you did a good job?’

