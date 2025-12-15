Credit: Fox

You know the old adage about rich people? The one where they didn’t get rich by spending money on frivolous things? Well it turns out lead Fox NFL analyst Tom Brady is a subscriber to that theory, at least in part.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback got exposed during Sunday’s episode of Fox NFL Sunday when his colleagues Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson shared their top-five holiday gifts given by NFL quarterbacks to their offensive linemen.

Plunge tubs, golf carts, and luxury SUVs 🤩@ErinAndrews and @CharissaT go through the Top 5 gifts over the years during the holiday season in the NFL 🎁 pic.twitter.com/T6BfkGGd9o — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 14, 2025

The list included Matthew Stafford gifting his linemen extra-large plunge tubs, personalized scooters from Kyler Murray, golf carts courtesy of Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, custom pickup trucks from Brock Purdy, and last but not least, luxury SUVs from Tom Brady.

There’s one problem, however. Tom Brady’s gift was fleeting.

“The catch to all this is, the cars were on a one-year lease,” Andrews and Thompson said in unison as Brady appeared in studio.

To be fair, buying five or six luxury SUVs is a lot of money for anyone, even Tom Brady. So you can’t blame the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback for being financially responsible.

“Beggars can’t be choosers, alright,” Brady defended himself.

I guess for his linemen, one year of a luxury SUV is better than nothing!